Areas of Teton County prepare to evacuate as fires continue

JACKSON, Wyo. — Some Teton County residents are being encouraged to prepare for evacuations as wildfires continue to rage in western Wyoming.

In an alert issued by Teton County Emergency Management, residents in the Upper Gros Ventre area above the Goosewing Road Junction are advised to get into the “set” phase of “ready, set, go” preparedness.

In the alert, Teton County EMA warned of blocked roadways and poor visibility caused by the smoke.

Recently, the two fires in the region — the Pack Trail Fire and the Fish Creek Fire — merged. The large fire is being referred to as the Pack Trail Fire.

As of Saturday morning, the fire is burning across nearly 49,000 acres.