Natrona County health and food inspections (9/30/24–10/6/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Sept. 30, 2024

Denny’s JJM CW Hospitality Inc.

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Clean upright freezer on cookline including gaskets and ice cream freezer.”

Don Juan Mexican Restaurant

Violations: 4 (3 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “The tags for the oysters are discarded immediately after the container is empty.”

Metro Coffee Company

Violations: 1 (priority, corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “The quat concentration in the sanitizing bucket was non-detectable.”

Oct. 1, 2024

Guadalajara

Violations: 9 (7 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “There is no one in the facility who has passed a manager’s-level food safety class.”

Hokkaido Ramen House

Violations: 16 (9 priority, 6 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “All food in the walk-in cooler were dated for ‘Monday’ but were not all prepared on Monday.”

Oct. 2, 2024

Summit Medical Center

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Walls and ceiling tiles are stained and walls don’t have much paint left.”

Oct. 3, 2024

Red Lobster #6374

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Wooden Derrick, The

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Omelet toppings and batter cold holding at improper temperatures in ice bath; ice was completely melted.”

Oct. 4, 2024

Loaf ‘N Jug #105

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Papa John’s Pizza

Violations: 4 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “In-use scoops stored in food products with handles touching foods.”

Petro Pub

Violations: 5 (4 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Various foods cold holding at improper temperatures.”

Thai Kitchen

Violations: 6 (3 priority, 5 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “There is no one on staff who has taken and passed a manager’s-level food safety course.”

Wind City Books

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

