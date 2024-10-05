(PHOTOS) Dr. Chronic’s celebrates grand opening of second shop

MILLS, Wyo. — Hundreds of people helped make the grand opening celebration of Dr. Chronic’s Concentrates and Vapes’ second store a successful one on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been awesome,” owner Cielo Guerra said. “At our busiest, we probably had at least 100 people here, and over the course of the day we’ve probably seen about 600 people.”

“I’ve loved meeting all the customers,” general manager Tina-Marie Carter added. “I’ve seen a bunch of our regulars here, and I’ve also gotten to chat with some people I haven’t seen before.”

The grand opening featured music, food, on-site tattooing courtesy of Premier Tattoo, a motorcycle show and more. Food was provided by Smokin’ Hot Butts BBQ, while DJ Walt Proudfoot brought the tunes.

The shop, located at 4685 W. Yellowstone Highway, features several upgrades and amenities over its cross-county counterpart. The most notable upgrade is in the store’s size. Guerra said the storefront is roughly three times bigger than the Evansville store’s, with the overall building being about seven times larger.

“What we learned today is that we’re able to accommodate some really big crowds,” Guerra said. “We had 100 people here at one point, and it never felt crowded or too hectic. That’s pretty exciting.”

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)