Elk Fire impacting wildlife habitats, access to certain hunt areas

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is advising hunters that the Elk Fire in Sheridan County continues to grow, impacting wildlife habitat and access to certain hunt areas.

Hunt areas impacted by the fire or associated public access closures are currently located within Elk Hunt Areas 37 and 38 and Deer Hunt Areas 24 and 25. This is an active fire situation and these areas may change. Game and Fish is maintaining a fire information page for hunters and updating it regularly.

As of Oct. 5, 2024, the following Access Yes areas have been closed until further notice:

PK Lane Hunter Management Area.

Sheridan County Walk in Areas #8 and #12.

Game and Fish personnel are assisting public safety officials and fire suppression efforts as requested.

Personnel will assess impacts to Commission-owned properties and wildlife habitat when it is safe to do so.

Members of the public should be extra vigilant in watching for wildlife on roadways to avoid collisions, as animals may relocate to new areas where they usually aren’t expected.

Wildlife are generally adept at moving away from wildfires and the department has not received reports of injured animals at this time. Members of the public who see an injured animal can report the location to the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP. The hotline operates 24 hours a day and reports are sent to the nearest wildlife manager to respond.

Hunters should consult the Bighorn National Forest website and Facebook page for the most current information on fire conditions and public access closures.

Other resources for information about the fire, current road closures and other impacts include the Sheridan County Emergency Management Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation.