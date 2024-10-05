(PHOTOS) Bar Nunn Fall Festival delights community

BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Antelope Park in Bar Nunn was filled with signs of the season Saturday morning at the town’s annual Fall Festival.

The event features pumpkin painting and carving, food trucks, bounce houses, several vendors, games and activities and more.

Festivities continue until 3 p.m.

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

loading...

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)