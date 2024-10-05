(PHOTOS) Bar Nunn Fall Festival delights community
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Antelope Park in Bar Nunn was filled with signs of the season Saturday morning at the town’s annual Fall Festival.
The event features pumpkin painting and carving, food trucks, bounce houses, several vendors, games and activities and more.
Festivities continue until 3 p.m.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.