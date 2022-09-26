Wheatland Finding Traction With 2nd Win a Row

In a battle between 2 teams that are looking to correct their course, Wheatland got by Glenrock on Friday 29-6 to get to 2-3 on the year, after losing their first 3 games of the season. Wheatland opened up the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown connection from Brock Peasley to JP Anderson to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. Glenrock would answer with a TD thanks to Logan Jones who got into the end zone from 5 yards out. The extra point was missed and the Herders trailed 7-6 and that was the score after one half of play.

Peasley threw his 2nd touchdown pass of the night in the 3rd quarter as he found Aric Suko for 68 yards and a score. The 2-point try was good and Wheatland extended their lead to 15-6. Peasley and Suko hooked up again in the 4th quarter for 73 yards and a touchdown. Also in that last stanza, Ryland Petroski got into the end zone from the one as Wheatland's defense held the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs now have a big test at Big Horn this week and Glenrock is 1-3 on the year and they will be at home on Friday to take on Burns. Be sure and check out the vast collection of photos from Friday's game, compliments of Tony Montoya. They can be found in our gallery below.

Get our free mobile app

Wheatland-Glenrock Football Wheatland-Glenrock Football