What’s for Dinner? Cookbooks Old & New Calling at the Natrona County Library

Do you find yourself craving warm dishes like soup, stews, and casseroles as the temps fall?

Cold weather makes me want to cook more. It's the desire for comfort and coziness, plus I'm stuck indoors more often.

Some of my favorite winter recipes are white chicken chili, spaghetti, and fajita bowls. These ones are good, too, for making big batches so I have leftovers.

"Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home" Edith Sitwell.

I stopped by the Natrona County public library today to check out some new reading material and saw they were displaying tons of cookbooks.

So many of us just look up recipes online nowadays, but paging through these was fun! I snagged a few, but there's still plenty left.

If you're someone who gets the "What's for dinner?" question a lot, these might be worth checking out! See below.

