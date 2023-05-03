What Did Family Guy Just Say About Wyoming?

I found this clip from the TV show Family Guy and watched it to see what was said about Wyoming.

Nothing bad, it turns out, until the guy editing the clip decided to have some fun with it.

The bit is about the Louisiana Purchase.

Thomas Jefferson is making the case what America should buy all of that land from the French.

Just think of all the state we're going to get:

Come on guys, we're getting Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Louisiana! What are the chances all those states SUCK?

Nothing bad was said, right?

Though he never mentions Montana. Wonder why.

Though it is odd that Jefferson would have known what states were going to come out of the Louisiana Purchase.

It was actually quite some time after the purchase that territories were formed.

By LISA MIDDLETON

Those territories kept changing shape until they eventually became states in the shape that we know them today.

But - okay - back to our family guy video.

Then the editing starts and Drezden Petrie, who created this video, says that Wyoming is his favorite state, makes it look bad.

But what, there's more.

What to do after it is discovered that, in fact, Jefferson said something bad about Wyoming?

You'll have to wait until the end of the video to see what action is taken.

But, so you know, it's not worth it. ---- I warned you.

You're welcome.

Reading The Past - Chugwater Wyoming Newspaper These pages of the old Chugwter Wyoming newspaper show us coverage of the region from back in the 1940s.

There was little local news, other than the war.

But what was published at the time was important to the people of the area.

It was, in most case, the only news they had from outside their little ranch or town.