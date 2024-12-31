What are you doing New Year’s Eve? List of NYE events in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Maybe it’s much too early in the game, but we thought we’d ask you just the same.

What are you doing New Year’s Eve?

If your plans are still in the development process, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of all the various New Year’s Eve events and activities happening tomorrow night in the Oil City.

One of the most exciting New Year’s Eve events is taking place at the newly renovated Rialto Theatre. If you want to ring in the New Year with style, join fellow flappers at The Rialto Theater’s Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration.

loading...

The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight

Location: The Rialto Theater

Details: Step into the Roaring Twenties: A Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration!

Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour and intrigue as the historic Rialto Theater, built in 1921, transforms into a dazzling Prohibition-era speakeasy. Inspired by the timeless elegance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” this New Year’s Eve celebration will transport you to a world of jazz, decadence and secret indulgence.

As you arrive, prepare to step back into the excitement of the Roaring Twenties, where gaining entry requires the presentation of your ticket to our exclusive speakeasy. Behind the unassuming doors, a night of elegance and sophistication awaits, with professional Gatsby-era actors mingling among the crowd to bring the era to life.

Guests are encouraged to fully embrace the theme by dressing in their finest 1920s attire. Whether you’re shimmering in a sequined flapper dress, donning a dapper three-piece suit with a pocket watch or accessorizing with feather boas and strands of pearls, this is your chance to become part of the magic.

Inside, enjoy an elegant gourmet buffet alongside lively music and entertainment reminiscent of the Jazz Age. The atmosphere will be electric as you sip on cocktails and revel in the spirit of the times. At midnight, join the crowd for a sparkling champagne toast, raising your glass to the start of a new year in true Gatsby fashion.

Doors open at 8 p.m., unveiling the grandeur of the beautifully restored Rialto Theater as the perfect backdrop for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Tickets are extremely limited, so secure yours today and prepare to be whisked away to a night of roaring elegance, secret indulgence and timeless celebration. This is your chance to step into the Prohibition era and ring in the New Year in unparalleled style!

Price: $100 per ticket

Of course, that’s not the only party in town, and if you’re not in the mood to hang out with Jay, Nick and Daisy, there are plenty of other places in town to ring in the new year, including one at Frontier Brewing Company that is not an event to miss.

loading...

2025 New Year’s Eve Party at Frontier Brewing Company

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Frontier Brewing Company

Details: Ring in the New Year with Fight, Flight, or Funk!

Ready for the biggest New Year’s Eve party in town? Join us as we celebrate with an incredible lineup featuring nine amazing bands and artists PLUS a back-to-back-to-back DJ set to keep the music pumping all day and all night! All of this for just $10 general admission.

Where & When:

Starts at noon and goes until 2 a.m.

Family-friendly until 9 p.m., then it’s 21-plus for a more adult vibe!

The Lineup:

Fight Flight Funk (our headliner, bringing in the New Year!)

Zack Scott

Christian Wallowing Bull

Modern Day Outlaw

Calico Boys (making the trip up from Laramie!)

Inferno Lessons

Vibes on Shuffle

Cassandra Rose

Bridger Hollcraft

Followed by an epic DJ triple-header: DJ Speckdrum, DJ Slim Timmy and Bibs, spinning after midnight until 2 a.m.

Secure Your Spot: Stop by or order online at bit.ly/NYE2025_FRONTIER to grab your tickets. Don’t miss out — let’s ring in the New Year with a bang!

Price: $10

Speaking of breweries, Gruner Brothers Brewing is hosting a party of its own, featuring one of Casper’s most well-known musical acts.

loading...

New Year’s Eve Party at Gruner Brothers Brewing

Time: 7 p.m. to midnight

Location: Gruner Brothers Brewing

Details: Ring in the New Year at Gruner Brothers Brewing with John Kirlin & The High Plains Drifters! Join us for an amazing night of live music and dancing as we celebrate 2024 and welcome 2025!

Price: No cover charge

If a brewery just won’t cut it, however, there are several different bars around town that are throwing New Year’s Eve parties of their own. That includes Horseshoe Bar and Grill.

loading...

New Year’s Eve at the Horseshoe Bar and Grill

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight

Location: Horseshoe Bar and Grill

Details: Ring in the New Year with Casper’s own Fleetwood Mac (plus many other hits) Cover Band, BTM at the Horseshoe Bar and Grill this year!!! Come early for dinner and to get your table! Then enjoy an eclectic mix of great tunes by Beyond The Moon! We’re ready to rock, funk and roll with a little country soul! You love Mac? We cover the best of Fleetwood Mac! Wanna Boot Scoot Boogie, well heel toe do si do!! We’ll be doing many Country dances. Maybe your Uptown Funk on a Crazy Train! We got you covered!!

There is New Hope, for a New Year! Join us at the Shoe as we welcome in 2025!

Price: No Entry Fee

Another Casper bar is holding a New Year’s Eve party and it’s sure to be the…chatter…of the town.

loading...

2025 New Year Party

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight

Locations: Chatters Bar and Grill

Details: Join us for Music Trivia, Karaoke and Free Music Request (Hosted by Charlie Lee). Throw a couple rounds of darts or play a game of pool. Drink and shot specials with a Free glass of Champagne at Midnight. Party starts at 8 p.m.

Price: No Cover Charge

But what would any Casper holiday be without a celebration at Frosty’s Bar and Grill? Luckily, the new and improved Frosty’s has Casper covered, with a New Year’s Eve party of its own.

loading...

Long Shot at The Backdoor Lounge

Time: 9 p.m. to midnight

Location: The Backdoor Lounge

Details: Don’t let your FOMO give you SAD. Come ring in NYE @ The BDL with LongShot, 9 p.m. to midnight!

Price: No Cover Charge

loading...

NYE at The Drinkery

Time: 2 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Location: The Drinkery by Cory

Details: Aquile will be playing live in the bar from 8 p.m. to midnight!

Enjoy drink specials and fun! We hope to see you there!

Price: No Cover Charge

If you’d rather ring in the new year with a great meal, then Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House is the place for you. It has everything — great food, plentiful drinks and a historic location that is perfect for ending one year and beginning another. Best of all? You can be home in bed by 11!

loading...

New Year’s Eve at Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House

Time: 4 to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House

Details: Looking for a spot to celebrate New Year’s Eve on a Tuesday?

Join us for great dinner specials, cocktails and a champagne toast at 10 p.m. while we watch the ball drop live in New York City.

Celebrate New Year’s

Have a Fantastic Dinner

Home before 11

Those are all the biggest events happening in Casper on New Year’s Eve. There will be music, dancing, drinks, toasts, food and so much more. If, however, you just want to spend the last day of 2024 in bed binging the latest Netflix series, that’s perfectly OK too! But no matter how you’re looking to celebrate 2024 and 2025, Casper truly has something for everyone.

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media