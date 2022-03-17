Western Rapper ‘Ryan Charles’ Representing Wyoming on NBC’s American Song Contest

A brand new reality competition television series is making its way to the United States and one of Wyoming's own will be showcasing his abilities for all to see.

NBC's American Song Contest series premier will be Monday, March 21st, 2022, airing at 8:00 pm (EST). The show will be hosted by former American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson and Hip-Hop legend, Snoop Dogg.

Representing for the Cowboy State, is western rapper, Ryan Charles. The Buffalo, Wyoming native is currently pursuing his music career in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the video below to get a taste of what's to come!

The official NBC websites list the following info about the new show:

America's biggest live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon "Eurovision Song Contest," organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a beloved singing performance. In the U.S. version of the international megahit, "American Song Contest" will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation's capital, competing to win the country's vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location and will perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America. The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

As always, it'll be great to see a Wyoming artist showcasing their talent on the national stage, especially for the inaugural event.

We're rooting for you, Ryan Charles! Good luck!

