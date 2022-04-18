Good News! Wyoming Rapper Ryan Charles Is Back On The American Song Contest

NBC's American Song Contest is a country-wide singing competition between all the states and territories of the US, and the hosts are Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

56 artists competed on the show, and the audience/viewers and a jury of experts voted to determine who will continue on after each round.

The first show aired on the 21st and Wyoming's very own "Western Rapper" Ryan Charles performed his original song "New Boot Goofin'"

Charles says he was inspired by how a pair of Cowboy boots pulls together your new look (which I admittedly agree with).

Here's a look at some of the lyrics

My, oh my

Ryan Charles, them gotta be the nicest pair of boots I done ever done seen in my entire life

I mean, those are mighty fancy

Why, thank you

The chorus goes on to say

So damn fresh that the rattle still shakin'

While the song seemed to take the internet by storm, Charles did not receive enough votes to continue on to the next round.

BUT in a surprise twist, Kelly Clarkson just announced that Ryan Charles is being brought back for the semi-finals.

How exciting is this?

When Kelly asked Charles what we can expect when he gets back on stage he said,

We are just gonna get back on the stage and we're gonna New Boot Goof and have a good time.

I for one can't wait to see what he does for his next performance.

If you missed him the first time around, you can watch his performance below.

And here's the recently released official video for the song.

12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.