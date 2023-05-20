Funky Junk Lights Up Downtown
The annual Funky Junk event drew hundreds of families, shoppers and even dogs in baby carriages to roam Sixth and Durbin streets on Saturday.
Music, food trucks, beer, cocktails including a special Funky one from Backwards distillery, clothing, jewelry kitsch and art were sold and consumed in abundance.
Twelve-year-old Mercy Yanaga showed off and sold her hand-made earrings, lip balms, parador bracelets and champagne flutes -- under the banner of "Something Wicked" -- a nod to William Shakespeare's play that actors dare not name.'
Mercy said she's been making crafts since 6 and started selling them at 8.
Stacie Risen Designs offered home, door and porch deco; frozen jams; keychains, pie filling and multicolored wreaths -- all under a sign declaring "Homemade."
Stacie Risen said she's been attending Funky Junk for years.
She's especially proud of her frozen jams and offered tastes of a strawberry, raspberry and jalapeño confit with the jalapeño offering a tang but not overwhelming heat.
Before moving to Casper, she and her family lived in Oregon, where she goes every year to get the berries, Risen said.
"This is a wonderful event," she said.