(LIVE) Kelly Walsh High hosts annual ‘Rodstock’ concert
CASPER, Wyo. — Kelly Walsh High School students are putting on a show today of musical talent for the school’s 2025 “Rodstock” concert.
“Rodstock” is an annual event in which students and teachers showcase their musical talent as others get experience running lights, accompanying music and cameras in the background.
The show is presented in five blocks, with Block 1, attached below, ending around 9:45 a.m.
Oil City News will update this story with each block when it goes live on the KWHS Trojan YouTube channel.
