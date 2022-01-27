WATCH: Check Out Aquile’s New Song ‘Unfamiliar Souls’

Casper has been blessed with the soulful stylings of Aquile's voice for some time now. The California native, has called Wyoming home for a large portion of his life and we're glad that he's back in Casper area.

Since moving back, Aquile has a new band and stays performing at the local venues, as well as traveling around the state. The former contestant on season 3 of the hit NBC reality singing competition, The Voice, he continues to bless us with new music on pretty regular basis.

His latest offering is a song called "Unfamiliar Souls". I caught up with him to talk about the meaning behind the song. He stated:

This one is about training yourself not to feed into dark thoughts overcoming depression and self doubt.

Aquile recently posted a live version of the song on his official YouTube channel, along with the complete breakdown of his band members:

Aquile performs his latest single "Unfamiliar Souls" live from Spotlight Lounge in Casper Wyoming. November 2021. Aquile reunites with his Full band and Wyoming Natives:

Aquile - Lead Vocals

Josh Wingrove - Drums

Aaron Hanson (Exhorter) - Bass Guitar

ZacK Scott - Keys/Vocals

Jordan Phipps - Electric Guitar

Stay connected to Aquile on social media at:

Facebook - Aquile Music

YouTube - Aquiletv

Instagram - aquilemusic

Twitter - Aquile

Aquile also stated that the single will be available to stream and download on all platforms in a few weeks.

See the official music video below.

