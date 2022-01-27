WATCH: Check Out Aquile&#8217;s New Song &#8216;Unfamiliar Souls&#8217;

WATCH: Check Out Aquile’s New Song ‘Unfamiliar Souls’

Aquiletv via YouTube

Casper has been blessed with the soulful stylings of Aquile's voice for some time now. The California native, has called Wyoming home for a large portion of his life and we're glad that he's back in Casper area.

Since moving back, Aquile has a new band and stays performing at the local venues, as well as traveling around the state. The former contestant on season 3 of the hit NBC reality singing competition, The Voice, he continues to bless us with new music on pretty regular basis.

His latest offering is a song called "Unfamiliar Souls". I caught up with him to talk about the meaning behind the song. He stated:

This one is about training yourself not to feed into dark thoughts overcoming depression and self doubt.

Aquile recently posted a live version of the song on his official YouTube channel, along with the complete breakdown of his band members:

Aquile performs his latest single "Unfamiliar Souls" live from Spotlight Lounge in Casper Wyoming. November 2021. Aquile reunites with his Full band and Wyoming Natives:
Aquile - Lead Vocals
Josh Wingrove - Drums
Aaron Hanson (Exhorter) - Bass Guitar
ZacK Scott - Keys/Vocals
Jordan Phipps - Electric Guitar

Stay connected to Aquile on social media at:

Aquile also stated that the single will be available to stream and download on all platforms in a few weeks.

See the official music video below.

