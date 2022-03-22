We announced the news last week, Wyoming Western Rapper Ryan Charles was set to perform on NBC's hit show "American Song Contest".

For those of you that aren't familiar with this new show, it's a country-wide singing competition between all the states and territories of the US. The hosts are Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

56 artists will compete, and the audience/viewers and a jury of experts will determine who will continue on after each round.

The first show aired on the 21st and Wyoming's very own "Western Rapper" Ryan Charles performed his original song "New Boot Goofin'"

Charles says he was inspired by how a pair of Cowboy boots pulls together your new look (which I admittedly agree with).

Here's a look at some of the lyrics

My, oh my

Ryan Charles, them gotta be the nicest pair of boots I done ever done seen in my entire life

I mean, those are mighty fancy

Why, thank you

The chorus goes on to say

So damn fresh that the rattle still shakin'

According to the comments on the YouTube video of the live performance (which you can watch below), the song was a HIT with all capitals.

Get our free mobile app

Casper Artist Travis Glasgow Spreading Unique Wyoming Art