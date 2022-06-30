Casper’s Own Patrick W Stafford Releases New Song: ‘Ride of Vengeance’

One of Casper's favorites local musicians, Patrick W Stafford, recently released a brand new country song titled, "Ride of Vengeance".

I got a chance to talk to the country crooner, who is also a local firefighter, had this to say about the new single:

I would listen to gun fighter ballads with my grandfather when I was younger. I wanted to make something that reminds me of listening to Marty Robbins on Vinyl with him. It came out just like I planned. Even the chanting like you would hear on The good the bad and the ugly. The deep bass guitar idea was grabbed from the Jonny Cash song Ghost Riders in the sky! It’s a little bit of all the west that I love.

For all the latest news and music from Patrick, make sure to check out at:

"Ride of Vengeance" is currently available on all download and streaming services.

