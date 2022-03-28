Wyoming’s Own Ryan Charles Shares Awesome Pics With Snoop Dogg

Buffalo, Wyoming native, Ryan Charles has been putting it down for the Cowboy State for some time now. Since appearing on the new NBC reality competition, American Song Contest, his stock is sure to remain on the rise.

Over the weekend (Sunday, March 27th, 2022), Ryan shared some photos with one of the show's hosts, west coast rap legend, Snoop Dogg. He also shared a pics with another left-coast legend, Warren G.

Ryan shared the awesome photos to his official Instagram account along with a caption that read:

Thanks for having me out partner! @snoopdogg 😎

We can't wait to see what Ryan has in store for the future. It's going to be hard to top the last six months though. Between the American Song Contest competition and having Wyoming's latest celebrity transplant, Jeffree Star, feature his music on one of his videos, the sky is definitely the limit.

Here's to continually watching (and enjoying), you doing bigger and better things.

Also, there's nothing that makes us happier then hearing Uncle Snoop say Wyoming over and over.

