Hundreds of students are moving in to the dorms on campus at the Casper College this week.

The walls are lined with welcoming posters and teammates from the men's soccer team rush around helping newcomers with boxes and bags.

U Hauls and out-of-state license plates fill the parking lots.

Casper is getting its annual influx of freshman and returning sophomores.

It's an exciting time for the young people on campus. Cookies and donuts keep them sustained as they mingle in the halls and on the sprawling lawns of campus.

Casper College has a total student population of 3,354. This includes both full-time and part-time students. 1,928 of those students are part-time.

About 1,426 of them are full-time students.

Casper College is one of the largest and most comprehensive community colleges in the region. It was established as Wyoming's first Junior College in 1945. The campus consists of 28 buildings on more than 200 acres. The grounds are distinctive, with terraces that surround the modern buildings.

Casper provides students with a big city feel without the big city hassles.

Casper College is known for its affordability, with annual costs significantly lower than the national average. It is considered one of the lowest-cost colleges in the country.

Students and reviewers often highlight the high quality of education received for the price.

Students often describe a welcoming environment with friendly staff and a strong sense of community.

Also, the college has a significant economic impact on the Natrona County and broader Wyoming economy.

Check out photos from today's Move In Day below!

