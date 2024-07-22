Weekly Gas Report: Wyoming Gas Prices Average $3.30/Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 29.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.96/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.43/g.

The cheapest gas in Natrona County is priced at $2.94/g at the Exxon on 400 Valley Drive in Casper.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

"Most of the country has seen a reprieve from rising gasoline prices, thanks to weaker-than-expected gasoline demand, building supplies and a quiet period in the tropics," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While a good portion of the nation saw average gas prices decline, severe weather completely knocked out power to a major refinery outside Chicago early last week, immediately impacting gasoline supplies to Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, and pushing prices up considerably. We've often said how critical refineries are, and with a long power outage, we're seeing the impact very quickly, but relief will eventually arrive. For now, as we approach the end of summer vacations, I'm hopeful gas prices will continue to edge slightly lower in the week ahead."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 22, 2023: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

July 22, 2022: $4.62/g (U.S. Average: $4.38/g)

July 22, 2021: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

July 22, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 22, 2019: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 22, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

July 22, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

July 22, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 22, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 22, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.28/g, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37/g.

Ogden- $3.50/g, unchanged from last week's $3.50/g.

Billings- $3.43/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g.