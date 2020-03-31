Watchdog Finds New Problems With FBI Wiretap Applications

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has found additional problems with the accuracy of wiretap applications the FBI has submitted in national security applications.

That's according to a letter released Tuesday by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

The findings are on top of problems identified last year by the inspector general's office, which concluded that FBI agents had made significant errors and omissions in applications to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign adviser during the early months of the Russia investigation.

The FBI says it's working to ensure better accuracy on its applications.