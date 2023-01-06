Montana Man Gets Nearly 4 Years for Role in US Capitol Riot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection.

Jerod Hughes of East Helena was sentenced Friday to three years and 10 months in prison for his actions while he was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His attorney says Hughes regrets his involvement and is embarrassed that he allowed himself to be duped by former President Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen.

Hughes' brother, Joshua, was sentenced in November to just over three years in prison.

