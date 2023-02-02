Wanted Felon, Considered Armed and Dangerous, Has Ties to Wyoming, FBI Says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that they are seeking the public's help in locating a felon who has ties to Wyoming.

That's according to a press release from the FBI Little Rock office, in Arkansas.

According to the release, "FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device."

The release stated that FBI and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant on Mehta's home in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.

During the court-authorized warrant execution, agents found multiple explosive devices inside of Mehta's residence. The release noted that the explosives were rendered safe, but that Mehta remains at large.

"Mehta is 31 years old and is described as being 5’11” and weighing 160 pounds," the release stated. "He has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Jackson Hole, WY; and New York, NY, as well as Pakistan and India."

Talk Business offered a few more details regarding the investigation.

"Law enforcement agents also confiscated at least one vehicle – an orange Lamborghini," the publication wrote. "A source also said the person of interest – Neil Ravi Mehta – was able to flee through a tunnel through the back of the residential property."

If you happen to see Mehta, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.