Jackson Man Faces up to 44 Years in Prison for Attempting to Pick up a Pound of Cocaine in his Mail

A 28-year-old Jackson man was convicted by a federal jury on Dec. 11 of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug offense, and drug conspiracy. The trial lasted three days and was held before U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, while investigating a possible drug distribution network in Jackson, agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and United States Postal Inspection Service learned that cocaine was being shipped to the area. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package that contained over a pound of cocaine and was being shipped to Oneil Anthony Findley's P.O. Box under a fictitious name.

Findley attempted to pick up the package and was taken into custody for questioning. Findley claimed he was unaware that the package contained cocaine, but made inconsistent statements as it related to the fictitious name used on the package and who shipped the cocaine.

Phone data showed the Defendant communicating with the individual who shipped the cocaine, checking the United States Post Office website for information related to the shipment, and Findley discussing the distribution of narcotics with other individuals.

According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Justice, the government was able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Findley knew the package contained the illegal substance and he intended to distribute it.

Acting United States Attorney Eric Heimann said, “This conviction makes it clear that drug traffickers will be prosecuted and punished for poisoning Wyoming communities. I want to thank the Postal Inspection Service and DCI for their work on this investigation.”

“USPIS Denver Division Inspector-in-Charge Bryan Musgrove said: “United States Postal Inspectors are dedicated to maintaining the sanctity of trust placed in the US Mail. We will aggressively pursue anyone who uses the US Mail to transport and distribute deadly drugs which impacts the safety of postal employees and postal customers. We thank our law enforcement partners for working with us to combat these crimes in hopes of making our communities a safer place to live and work.”

Sentencing has been set for February 28, 2025. Finley faces up to 44 years in federal prison with three years to life of supervised release, up to a $2.25 million fine, and a $300 special assessment.