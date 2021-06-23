WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney Introduces Telehealth Bill

On Tuesday, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney introduced the 'Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021' bill, legislation that would continue to grant Americans access to "critical telehealth technology.'

The bill aims to extend the telehealth policies introduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to continue to allow sick Americans, especially senior citizens, to utilize the technology instead of having to make in-person doctor visits.

Rep. Cheney released a video on Wednesday, offering details and insight into what the bill hopes to accomplish.

"This new bill would codify the important but temporary changes made during COVID-19 so that, going forward, people all across Wyoming can continue to access critical telehealth technology," Cheney stated. "This is vital, especially for our seniors and for anybody living in our rural areas. Instead of having to travel miles to a hospital or a medical center, this legislation would allow those individuals to visit with their doctor or a medical professional by way of a computer, tablet, or phone."

Throughout the pandemic, numerous Americans relied on telehealth communication for doctor visits, therapist appointments and more. Cheney said this technology reduces exposure to other patients who might be sick and that it empowers individuals to be more flexible with their health-care decisions.

It also cuts down on wait times.

"I’m very proud to be leading this effort and honored to be joined in it by my friend, Representative Debbie Dingell, who’s co-sponsoring this legislation with me," Cheney said. "I’m also encouraged that the legislation already received the support of the American Medical Association, as well as both the Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Primary Care Association."

Cheney applauded the move to telehealth communication during the pandemic, but stated that it should continue to be utilized when necessary.

"The changes made during COVID-19 to expand this practice were a good start, but we must go further," she said. "We must make those changes permanent so that people across Wyoming never have to drive for hours or leave their homes if it’s difficult simply to see a doctor. This legislation would put an end to that and allow the people of Wyoming to take advantage of telehealth services moving forward."

Video of Cheney's message can be seen below.

