The eighth grade Advanced Engineering class at the CY Middle School won the state contest for Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Challenge, according to a memo from the Natrona County School District's Superintendent to the District's board of trustees.

While separate from this award, Midwest School received a grant, too.

At CY Middle School, students in Christy Rodger's class received a pack of technology products worth $12,000 for their "Kid"Netic Energy project.

The students designed and built floor tiles that capture and store energy for Green and Renewable Energy goals.

The class will make a video to accept the prize and explain their project to the national selecting committee.

Rodgers and Principal Amy Rose will direct the award.

The Midwest School received an IEEE Pre-University STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, Math -- grant for $498.50.

Kevin Koile, Townsquare Media Kevin Koile, Townsquare Media loading...

The money will pay for supplies for robotics classes and the after-school FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Program.

Teacher and robotics coach Ronni Mull and Principal Matt Korkow will direct the funds.