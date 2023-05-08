CY Engineering Class Wins Samsung $12,000 Tech Award
The eighth grade Advanced Engineering class at the CY Middle School won the state contest for Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Challenge, according to a memo from the Natrona County School District's Superintendent to the District's board of trustees.
While separate from this award, Midwest School received a grant, too.
At CY Middle School, students in Christy Rodger's class received a pack of technology products worth $12,000 for their "Kid"Netic Energy project.
The students designed and built floor tiles that capture and store energy for Green and Renewable Energy goals.
The class will make a video to accept the prize and explain their project to the national selecting committee.
Rodgers and Principal Amy Rose will direct the award.
The Midwest School received an IEEE Pre-University STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, Math -- grant for $498.50.
The money will pay for supplies for robotics classes and the after-school FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Program.
Teacher and robotics coach Ronni Mull and Principal Matt Korkow will direct the funds.