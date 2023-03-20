73 Patients Evacuated From Cheyenne Health Facility, 27 Remain

According to a release from the City of Cheyenne, 73 patients have been evacuated from the Granite Rehabilitation Wellness Center, where gas leaks were detected on Saturday.

Gas has been turned off at the facility, and the release says no sources of carbon monoxide are present in the building.

The release says that as of Sunday 27 patients remained at the facility on the first floor, electric heat was being used in the resident's rooms. The release says Granite healthcare providers will be caring for the remaining patients 24/7.

According to the release, most of the evacuated patients were able to stay at healthcare facilities in Cheyenne, while the others were placed in Casper facilities.

According to the release:

Through the combined effort of Granite Rehab, CFR, AMR, Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health, and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management, a patient triage/ tracking and safety system was set in place for residents as the evacuation began. Ambulances, wheelchair vans, and buses were used to safely transport patients to their destination.

The release quotes Cheyenne Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Andrew Dykshorn as saying:

'We were faced with some tough decisions throughout the day. CFR has never faced an incident impacting this many patients from a healthcare facility. Through collaboration and professionalism, all agencies truly came together to take care of these patients like they were our own family members."