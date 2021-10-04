Watch Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial Service Live Stream

The Casper Police Department is live streaming the memorial service for Lt. Danny Dundas.

You can watch the services on YouTube here.

The police department is also providing a live stream with captions here.

Dundas, a 13-year veteran of the Casper Police Department died by suicide last week. Police are treating it as a line-of-duty death.

The public is invited to attend the ceremonies set for 4 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Attendees are asked to wear blue and black, or patriotic colors in honor of Dundas.