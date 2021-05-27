WATCH: Funnel Cloud Tries To Touch Down Near Worland

Video recently shared to YouTube shows a funnel cloud not quite making it all the way down near Worland on Wednesday.

The weather event happened as the National Weather Service in Riverton declared a tornado warning for Washakie County.

Worland resident Brandon Yule shared the video, which depicts hail raining down in addition to the funnel cloud.

According to the weather service, much of Wyoming can expect clear skies and sunny weather for the rest of Thursday heading into Friday.

Watch the video below: