VIDEO: Tornado Touches Down in Laramie, Wyoming

Sioux Falls was nailed with a derecho storm on Thursday 12th, 2022. If you're like almost everyone who hears that, you're probably saying what the heck is a Haboob?





derecho event is described as a violent wind storm that is associated with large sand and dust storms. This type of storm is often accompanied by a thunderstorm and is most common during dry summer months.





Sioux Falls and the surrounding area received numerous reports of property damage to homes, cars, trees, and of course all the scattered power outages throughout the area due to the high winds in excess of 70 to 80 mph, we should still consider ourselves to be somewhat fortunate, compared to Castlewood, South Dakota.



