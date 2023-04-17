WATCH – Crazy Pilot Twisting Through Wyoming Canyon

When traveling through Wyoming it's important to see things from every possible angle, for full effect.

Drive it, bike it, hike it, river raft it, fly over it.

Eaton Ranch is west of Sheridan Wyoming, in an area called Wolf Wyoming.

The ranch was holding a wedding, and this wedding guest decided to fly his bush plane to the event.

WOW - what a beautiful flight.

He flew over snow capped mountains and down river filled canyons.

He even landed in a green pasture with red cliffs overlooking it.

Hang on to something while you're watching this.

This guy is into some wilding flying, and you won't believe where he lands and takes off from.

Flying a small plane like this over Wyoming can be bumpy.

You'll see his little plane rocking around as he goes exploring.

The middle of this video is a tour of the beautiful Eaton Ranch and the land around it.

Then, he takes us flying again.

Hang on for the drop down the middle of a twisting, winding canyon.

He cuts it close to the sides and the bobs and weaves through.

You might find yourself mumbling "ARE YOU NUTS," a few times.

But the view is amazing.

attachment-Bush Pilot Wolf Wyoming 1 loading...

Then he lands in grassy fields again and takes off from the tops of bluffs to reveal the valley way below.

If you're not into flying, that's okay.

These are places you can still get to by car.

This Wyoming spring is going to be a green with, with a massive bloom of spring wild flowers.

Take some time, go see it.

WOW - Look at where he parked his plane!

Then he took off from there.

attachment-Bush Pilot Wolf Wyoming 3 loading...

