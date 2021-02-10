WATCH: Chilling Trump Trial Video- Police Beg Help, Senators Flee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Donald Trump's impeachment trial have unveiled chilling new security video for Senate jurors and the nation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The video and police audio show the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help. The House prosecutors argued that Trump was no “innocent bystander” but the “inciter in chief” of the deadly attack at the Capitol one month ago.

It's the first full day of arguments at the trial, with House prosecutors focusing on the aftermath of Trump's urging his supporters to "fight like hell” over his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.