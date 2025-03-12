Senate Majority Whip Says Republicans Are Keeping their Promise to ‘Get this Country Back on Track’

On Tuesday the Senate Majority Whip spoke on the floor of the Republican-led Senate floor.

Sen. Barrasso's remarks praise Republicans for keeping a promise to "get this country back on track."

“First, the Senate confirmed 21 members of President Trump’s cabinet at record speed. It is a faster pace than President Obama had in 2009. It is a faster pace than President Biden had in 2021. It is a historic pace of confirmations by the United States Senate. With his team in place early, President Trump has been able to execute effectively and efficiently on his popular agenda.

He lauded the Senate's actions in confirming President Trump's national security team along with the passing of the Laken Riley Act.

Sen. Barrasso showed his support for Senate Republicans moving quickly to pass a budget "that secures the border, restores peace through strength, and unleashes American energy."

“You can sum up the first ten weeks of the Republican-led Senate in three words: Fast, forceful, and effective. We aren’t wasting time. We are just getting started.

An MSNBC opinion piece from last month says House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries lamented that the House's rules are set to benefit whoever can muster a majority, even if it's only by one vote. The most leverage House Democrats

"The most leverage House Democrats can use then depends on peeling off support from a Republican caucus that is largely in lockstep. In the Senate, though, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has more plentiful options for stalling President Donald Trump’s agenda — and he’s barely used any."

The rules are generally meant to keep healthy debate flowing among the Senate members. The OpEd goes on to say that the Trump administration continues to "smash a metaphorical wrecking ball into federal government."

Now, less than three days away from a possible government shutdown, Senate Democrats are seemingly wrestling with whether or not to fund the government. Both parties have used funding deadlines to further their agendas in past, but these instances should never be taken lightly. During a government shutdown, workers go without pay until funding is passed. Furthermore, shutdowns can also disrupt other government benefits like loans and access to national parks.

"Democrats are privately wrestling with a politically treacherous choice: They don’t want to be blamed for a shutdown and typically eschew brinkmanship politics. And while they don’t want to risk further empowering President Donald Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk as they slash the federal government, some within the caucus are worried that allowing a government shutdown would only play into the two men's hands," notes a Politico article.

Meanwhile, John Barrasso told Politico reporters he will be meeting President Trump at the White House today. The media outlet said one Republican, granted anonymity, claims the topic of the conversation will be centered on tax priorities.

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images March 4: President Trump greets Sen. Barrasso after addressing a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)