WATCH: Cheyenne Police Arrest Alleged Kidnapper, Rescue Victim

A 48-year-old Craig, Colorado man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Rio Blanco County and taking her to a Cheyenne motel.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Joseph Beecher was arrested early Thursday morning after investigators determined he and his victim, 46-year-old Amanda Edinger, of Meeker, were in a room at the Stage Coach Motel at 1515 W. Lincolnway.

Farkas says Edinger, who has no connection to Beecher, was rescued and reunited with her family.

According to a Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Beecher allegedly contacted Edinger at the Bloomberg Ranch where she works on Wednesday morning and forced her to leave in her pickup just before noon.

Beecher allegedly took Edinger to the Denver metro area for several stops then onto Cheyenne later in the evening.

The sheriff's office says Beecher was in possession of multiple firearms at the time of his arrest. He's being held in the Laramie County jail without bail.

Farkas says officers also rescued a man from a fire that broke out in a neighboring motel room while they were on scene, but the two incidents were completely unrelated.