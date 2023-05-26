Feds: Casper Man Had Drugs Mailed to Mother’s Place

A Casper man who had illegal drugs mailed to his mother's house has been charged with three felonies in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Friday.

Jevon Leon Bynum, if convicted on all counts, could face a sentence of 10 to 95 years imprisonment, according to court records.

The charges are:

Feb. 28 -- One count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, punishable by five to 40 years imprisonment.

April 28 -- One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, punishable by five to 40 years imprisonment.

April 28 -- One count of felon in possession of a firearm, punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

The statement supporting the criminal complaint, written by a U.S. Postal Inspector, says his agency and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arrested a fentanyl trafficker on Feb. 28, obtained a warrant and seized the traffickers cell phone, and found Bynum's number on it.

A DCI agent interviewed two confidential sources who interdependently confirmed that Bynum was distributing fentanyl pills in Casper, that he lived on North Washington Street.

The agent obtained and executed a search warrant at his residence where the agent found about 40 grams -- 1.4 ounces -- of fentanyl pills, about 6 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Mother tangentially got involved when the agent, based on researching USPS records tracking packages, obtained and executed a search warrant for her residence.

Law enforcement officers found about 120 grams -- 4.3 ounces -- of fentanyl pills, about 4 grams of methamphetamine, a USPS shipping box addressed to Bynum, and drug paraphernalia.

Agents interviewed her.

She said Bynum had mail sent to her residence and received two packages. He also had keys to her place and could get in when she wasn't there, according to the USPS agent's statement. "[She] denied having any knowledge of the narcotics."

The DCI agent also obtained and executed a search warrant on Bynum's cell phone and found historical USPS tracking, and that he'd been tracking information about a parcel.

Bynum was arrested on April 25 on a failure to appear warrant.

While at the Natrona County jail, he made recorded phone calls.

During one call Bynum asked about the location of a "bag,' to which the person on the other end of the line responded that it was hidden.

Three days later, the DCI assisted Natrona County Probation and Parole with a probation search at Bynum's residence.

Bynum wasn't there, Probation and Parole contacted him to come to his place, and he arrived driving a car with temporary registration.

DCI searched his car and found a HiPoint .380-caliber pistol and two loaded magazines.

During a search of Bynum's residence, they found 323 grams -- 11.5 ounces -- of methamphetamine, scales, paraphernalia and more ammunition.

The USPS agent researched Bynum's criminal history and learned he had been convicted in Wyoming courts of a third offense (a felony) of battery/assault of a household member in 2003; felony domestic battery in 2016; felony unlawful possession of Schedule I or II narcotics in 2019; and a felony probation violation in 2020.

The Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office has issued a warrant for Bynum's arrest, and filed a motion to have him detained.

