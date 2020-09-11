WATCH: Casper Police Department Speed Limit Trailer Vandalized

Within the time span of the last two weeks, one of the Casper Police Department speed limit trailers was vandalized near McKinley and 10th Street by Washington Park.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared a video with a caption that read:

Look, no one likes getting a speeding ticket - we get that. But damaging one of our innocent speed trailers? That’s taking it too far. Help us find the person who damaged an expensive piece of YOUR City property. You can call us at 307-235-8278, you can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 307-577-8477.

It is worth noting that these signs are paid for with our tax dollars.

If you have any information about this incident or any local crimes, please call the Crime Stoppers Tip line at 307-577-TIPS (8477) or use the TipSubmit Mobile app, which is free for your mobile device. You can also use the Crimestoppers website or send a text to CRIMES. Just start your message with "Casper", leave a space and then type your tip. You will remain completely anonymous and may earn a reward of up to $1,000.00.