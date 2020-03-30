Warm Days Bring Early-Season Wildfires to Crow Reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (Yellowstone Public Radio) — Crow Agency firefighting officials have banned open burning on the southeastern Montana reservation following a string of small, early-season wildfires.

Officials say they've responded to 13 small fires in the last week, including at least three started by children and four sparked by a truck pulling another vehicle on a frontage road along Interstate 90.

Crews have addressed small fires near Lodge Grass, Wyola, Pryor and Crow Agency.

A burn near Wyola on Sunday spread to 16 acres.

Fire officials say that late March brings its own fire season, with warm temperatures and cured grasses creating wildfire conditions before the landscape starts to green up.