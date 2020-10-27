Suspect Arrested in Woman’s Killing on Crow Reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the shooting death of a woman on Montana’s Crow Reservation forced the victim’s car off the road and then shot her while her child was present.

Billings Police arrested 27-year-old Taylor Leigh Plainbull early Tuesday following a standoff at a motel along Airport Road where he had barricaded himself in.

He's due to appear in court Wednesday to face a charge of first degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead on Saturday in the Blue Creek area of the reservation.

The Crow Tribal Executive Branch described it as an “ambush-style” killing.