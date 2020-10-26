FBI, Tribe Investigating Weekend Killing on Crow Reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The FBI and the Crow Police Department are searching for a suspect in a weekend killing on the Crow Indian Reservation in southern Montana.

The Crow Tribe Executive Branch described Saturday's killing as an “ambush-style homicide.” Yellowstone County officials identified the victim as 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead.

The FBI says there is a federal arrest warrant for 27-year-old Taylor Leigh Plainbull as a suspect in the killing.

He is described as Native American, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI has declined to release any information about how the woman was killed.