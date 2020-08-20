Laramie Resident Arrested for Aggravated Burglary

On August 16, at around 2:30 pm, Laramie Police officers responded to a report of a burglary on South Hayes Street.

After the Officers’ investigation, 22-year-old Laramie resident Dale Swain was arrested and charged with and Aggravated Burglary.

Swain was incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center upon his arrest and recently released on a signature bond.

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

