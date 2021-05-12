Wanted Cheyenne Man Who Evaded Arrest 3 Months Ago Still at Large

UPDATE:

KGAB Radio has learned that Tracy Hoops is in custody in Nebraska.

According to News Channel Nebraska, Hoops was arrested at a Sidney area motel on April 22.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are still searching for a wanted Cheyenne man who managed to elude them following a chase three months ago.

Police say 46-year-old Tracy Hoops was able to evade capture on the evening of Feb. 12 after crashing his employer's vehicle through two fences north of Cheyenne, driving though a rural property, ditching the vehicle and taking off on foot.

"Hoops has two warrants in Cheyenne," said Public Information Officer Alex Farkas. "The warrants are for strangulation of a household member and aggravated assault."

Hoops is 5-foot-9, weighs 215 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hoops' whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6525.

READ MORE: