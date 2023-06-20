A 19-year-old Cheyenne man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his significant other.

According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a camper near the 4700 block of Cactus Way at about 12:19 a.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Cheyenne woman Phoenix Cerenil unresponsive with apparent signs of strangulation.

According to a booking sheet, police determined that Cerenil's significant other, Charles Rees Karn, had pushed her, causing her to strike her head on a table near the bed and lose consciousness.

Cerenil was taken by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she died Saturday afternoon.

Karn was arrested and charged Friday with aggravated assault, strangulation of a household member, and domestic battery, but the Laramie County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday afternoon amended those charges to include first-degree murder.

Karn, who's currently being held in the Laramie County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond, is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the murder charge tomorrow, June 21, at 10:15 a.m. in Laramie County Circuit Court.

