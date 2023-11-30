Waltman Rest Area Outside of Casper CLOSED Until Further Notice
The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that the Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54. It's situated northwest of Rochelle Dam and close to Pine Tree Reservoir.
The agency did not list a reason for the closure.
READ ALSO: Would you like to see Hell's Half Acre Open?
24+ Surprising Facts About Christmas (How Many Do You Know?)
Historians date the first 'Christmas' celebrations back to 336 C.E. in ancient Rome. In its thousand-plus years of history, the holiday has evolved into a celebration with unique traditions and cultural significance across the globe. Let's dive into fascinating nuggets of Yuletide trivia, historical facts, and surprising truths about the Christmas holiday!
Gallery Credit: Phylicia Peterson, Townsquare Media Laramie/Cheyenne