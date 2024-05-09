Two Casper College Lady T-Birds Commit to the Next Level

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

Two sophomore Casper College Women’s Basketball players are moving on to basketball careers at the university level.

Irene Fernandez de Caleya has committed to play for the Seahawks at Wagner University. The Division I school plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The 5’10” guard averaged four rebounds per game, 6.1 points per game, and 40.9% of completed field goals. Fernandez de Caleya will play under Seahawks Head Coach Terrell Coburn. For the 2023-2024 season, the Seahawks went 7-21 overall and 4-12 in conference play.

Logann Alvar, Kelly Walsh High School, has committed to play for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls in 2024-25. The 6’0” guard averaged 5.9 rebounds and scored 11.1 points per game. Under second-year Head Coach Heather Ezell, the Cowgirls went 18-15 overall and 11-7 in conference play during the 2023-2024 season. The Cowgirls play in the NCAA Division I Mountain West Conference and advanced this season to the Great 8 of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The two Lady Thunderbirds had an incredible two years at Casper College and helped the team to compile an overall record of 59-10. During their two years at Casper College, the team won the North Sub-Region Championship twice, two Region IX Women’s Basketball Championships, and made two trips to the national tournament.

“I am looking forward to following Irene and Logann’s continued success at their respective university. Both have had an outstanding two-year career here at Casper College and have earned this next opportunity,” said Dwight Gunnare, head coach. “Wagner College and the University of Wyoming are not only getting talented basketball players but also outstanding young adults. I am very confident that their success will continue,” he added.

