Denver Broncos Legend Ed McCaffrey Inspires At Boys & Girls Club Fundraising Gala

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock hosted their second annual fundraising dinner which featured three-time Super Bowl Champion and Denver Bronco legend, Ed McCaffrey. The event was held on Tuesday, May 7th, and celebrated the amazing work of the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock. The preliminary dollars raised were $100,050 which supports the overall operational budget of $252,360.

Club parent and local educator, Chase Anfinson spoke on the impact the Club has had on his family. He and his wife, Kate, are both educators and depend on the Club for a safe space for their children to go after school and on Fridays. Chase credits the staff at the Club with making a huge impact on the lives of his children, saying that the Club is not just another day care facility but a place where they learn, grow, and are challenged while he is at work.

The keynote address was given by Ed McCaffrey who is a hero to many Bronco fans around town. Ed was interviewed by Glenrock High School seniors Mason O’Brien and Charles Schowengart. Ed shared many stories of his time as an NFL player from playing with the hard-nosed Giants to winning Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. In addition to his time in the NFL, Ed is a father of 4 children. His son Christian plays for the San Francisco 49ers and his son Luke was drafted by the Washington Commanders at the draft last month. Ed shared how different being the parent of an NFL player is after being a player for so long. He said that he never really felt anxious about playing in any games, but as a parent he is nervous during every play, just hoping his sons do not get injured.

Ed McCaffrey with Diane McGinley and son. Courtesy Ed McCaffrey with Diane McGinley and son. Courtesy loading...

Converse County School District #2 Board Chairman, Casey Tillard, presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation Education Award to Glenrock High School Senior, Taylor Fleming. Taylor shared that her main law of life was living authentically. Casey shared that as he travels around the state to meetings as a school board member, many districts ask how Glenrock is able to operate on a four-day school week, and Casey’s response is always, “We cannot do it without the Boys & Girls Club.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock has operated for 24 years and has 239 registered members to date. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board Member, Dustin Ailport, said “We are so thankful for our community's commitment to supporting the youth of Glenrock to become Future Ready. This event was a huge success and what a night to remember!”

State High School Cheer & Dance State High School Cheer & Dance Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore