Would you Like to See Hell’s Half Acre Reopen? Public Input Requested by Outdoor Rec Subcommittee

With access to Hell’s Half Acre (HHA) being closed since 2005, the Hell’s Half Acre Subcommittee has been exploring reopening access and is conducting a public survey to garner local input. The HHA Public Survey is open from October 4-20, 2023.

With 480 acres of diverse terrain ­– including deep ravines, caves, rock formations and more – the HHA subcommittee has been tasked with finding ways to allow public access to the area in certain months, while working to ensure that the land is being used respectfully.

“Hell’s Half Acre is an incredible destination in our backyard,” said Amanda Sewell, Business Development Coordinator for Visit Casper and Project Chair for the Hell’s Half Acre Trailhead Subcommittee. “To be able to offer responsible public access to this geological wonder in Natrona County will only further enrich our offerings for residents and nonresidents.”

The goal is to offer public access for walking and hiking from April through November, depending on the weather. As the area has fragile terrain, no motor vehicles or wheeled vehicles will be able to access the lower portion of HHA. Project efforts would include enhancing picnic areas, adding trash cans, incorporating informational signage and more, while the Natrona County Parks Department would provide maintenance.

“HHA is a gem that has been overlooked for years,” added Sewell. “By bringing its 480 acres of land back online for public use, we’ll have more hiking terrain for locals, while further enhancing our outdoor amenities and helping grow our tourism economy in Natrona County.”

HHA was once used as hunting grounds for tribal nations to hunt bison 1,200-3,000 years ago. It was also utilized as a location for the filming of the movie Starship Troopers. Looking ahead, it’s anticipated to be used by hikers, photographers, tourists, families and groups.

The survey is open October 4-20, with public input encouraged; it can be accessed here.

