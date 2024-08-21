Walmart’s One Stop Shopping Experience Expands to Testing and Treatment Services in Wyoming Pharmacies

Walmart continues to expand on it's one-stop shopping experience by launching Testing and Treatment services in all 12 of its pharmacy locations across Wyoming.

The program allows pharmacists to test customers for flu, strep and COVID-19 – then, if positive, prescribe the appropriate treatment – all in one place, during one trip.

The expansion of the Testing and Treatment program in Wyoming is part of a wider expansion across Montana, Nebraska, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Since launching last August, Walmart pharmacies have now rolled out the Testing and Treatment program in 21 states. In total, Testing and Treatment services are available in more than 1540 Walmart locations nationwide with plans to continue expanding. Currently in Wyoming, the service is cash-only with preparations underway to begin billing third-party insurance plans. Health Savings Accounts, or HSAs, are accepted. You can learn more about the pricing and locations here.

Walmart stores are located within 10 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, and Walmart operates nearly 4,600 pharmacies across the country. Testing and Treatment is offered seven days a week at Walmart pharmacies in Wyoming. Walk-in appointments are welcome or if you’d like to skip the line appointments can be made in the Walmart app or online.

“We are excited to offer this new service to the communities we serve in Wyoming,” said Kevin Host, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Walmart. “Our pharmacists are operating at the top of their licenses to continue to help fill gaps in care and improve health outcomes for all. We are very grateful to stakeholders across the state for their collaborative efforts in broadening access to care.”

