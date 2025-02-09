Walk-in fishing area near Jeffrey City removed from public access program

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced that Walk-in Fishing Area North Platte No. 11, also known as Macintosh Pond No. 2 or Western Nuclear Pond, is no longer open to public fishing access.

“Anglers should be aware that Walk-in Fishing Area North Platte No. 11 is private and no longer available for public fishing,” said Jon Desonier, Game and Fish Access Yes coordinator in the Lander Region. “We encourage anglers to explore other public fishing opportunities in the region.”

For information on alternative fishing locations, people can visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Access web page.

Public access agreements, such as those for fishing areas, are part of the Game and Fish Access Yes program. Game and Fish works with landowners to lease access rights for public use. Landowners determine the conditions of access, including when agreements begin and end. Access Yes enrolls more than 1.7 million private and state acres, involving more than 550 landowners in Wyoming.