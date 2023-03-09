VIDEOS: Casper Schools Compete in 2023 State Spirit Competition

Cheer and Dance squads from around the state of traveled to Casper, Wyoming yesterday for the 2023 State Spirit Competition.

The event at the Ford Wyoming Center categories including game day, stunt, jazz, hip hop, co-ed cheer and all-girl cheer.

Kelly Walsh High School took First Place in 4A All-Girls Cheer.

To see a full list of results you can go to the Wyoming High School Athletics Association’s website.

