(VIDEO) Youth basketball team takes WYBA Championship on miracle buzzer-beater

CASPER, Wyo. — With a second left in the tied game and the ball still about 60 feet from the basket, it looked like the Wyoming Youth Basketball Association championship game between the 307 Mambas of Casper and the Crossover Cubs of Powell was headed for overtime.

Post player Logan Raymond had other ideas, though, launching a prayer at the buzzer from well beyond the half-court line. The shot sailed through the air before finding the bottom of the net and giving the Casper squad the dramatic 41–38 championship game victory.

“It was unreal,” team coach Jason Baxter said. “I’ve never been part of anything like that as a coach.”

The 307 Mambas jumped out to an early double-digit lead, and then were able to maintain a steady advantage for much of the game.

“We got up by 10 or 11 in the first quarter,” Baxter said. “It was a good game. They’d go on a little run and cut into our lead, and then we’d answer and push it back up.”

Momentum began swinging in the fourth quarter, as the Crossover Cubs began finding their rhythm offensively while the 307 Mambas began going cold from the field. The Cubs’ furious rally culminated in a final minute that saw both teams score a flurry of baskets.

With about six seconds left in the game, a Cub nailed a clutch 3-pointer that tied the score at 38–38, setting the stage for the crazy finish.

“That was one of the most hectic minutes of basketball,” Baxter said with a chuckle. “It was really exciting.”

After the Cubs knotted the score up, Raymond received the inbound pass and dribbled to slightly past the other team’s 3-point line before heaving a shot at the buzzer. When it proved true, he was mobbed on the court by ecstatic teammates while family and coaches cheered on.

“He’s our 6-foot 12-year-old,” Baxter said. “He’s a heck of a player, and such a great kid. He’s got a huge heart, loves basketball and is a great friend.”

With the victory, the 307 Mambas capped off a strong tournament showing with the WYBA Championship. The tournament was held at the newly christened Wyo Sports Ranch in Casper, and Baxter added that winning it in front of a hometown crowd only made the victory sweeter.

“It feels great to win,” Baxter said. “Before the game, I was talking to the kids and kind of talked about how cool it would be to win in Casper and defending our turf.”

The 307 Mambas have two more tournaments to attend before their season comes to a close.

Baxter thanked the Cubs’ coach for sending him the footage of Raymond’s dramatic buzzer-beater, which can be viewed below.