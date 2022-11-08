Casper Police Officer Justified in Discharging Weapon in May Shooting, Body Cam Footage Released

The Casper Police Department announced the result of an independent investigation, stemming from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year, in May.

The result of the investigation stated that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in discharging his weapon.

"In keeping with our long-standing commitment to integrity and transparency, the Casper Police Department is releasing additional information pertaining to the involvement of our agency in an incident and officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 30, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming," the CPD wrote on their Facebook page.

The post continued, stating that "Officer Matthew Lougee, a three-year veteran with the agency, fired his duty weapon during the May 30, 2022, domestic violence incident. The Natrona County District Attorney found the officer’s actions were justified while firing his weapon."

The Casper Police Department announced that bodycam footage of the incident has been released, and can be seen below:



According to the release from the Casper Police Department, Officer Lougee discharged their weapon during an ongoing domestic violence incident. CPD wrote that the suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury and received immediate medical care. The suspect was later released from the hospital and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

"On Monday, May 30, 2022, Casper Police were conducting an ongoing domestic violence investigation," the CPD wrote. "In an attempt to serve an arrest warrant, law enforcement was confronted by an armed suspect and, in response, a Casper Police Officer fired his weapon. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence.

For over an hour, officers were able to peacefully negotiate with the suspect. Ultimately, the suspect complied with the officers’ instructions and was taken into custody without further incident."

The investigation was turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, a third-party agency which ensured an independent investigation.

Additionally, the Casper Police Department Internal Affairs department conducted a separate but concurrent investigation, regarding department policy and procedure.

During the investigation, Officer Lougee was placed on paid administrative leave.